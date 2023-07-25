Drone Crashes Into Islamic Centre In Harare

A misunderstanding ensued resulting in the centre’s administrator Pharoh Osward making a report of trespass and invasion of premises to the police.

Police are also looking into allegations that the drone was not licenced by the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe.

It had not been revealed by late Monday what Mavhunga was filming at the time.

Asst Comm Nyathi urged individuals and institutions owning drones to “ensure they obtain licences and engage neighbours if using drones for private purposes.”

More: Pindula News

