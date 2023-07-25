Drone Crashes Into Islamic Centre In Harare

Drone Crashes Into Islamic Centre In Harare5 minutes ago
A journalist was taken into police custody on Monday after a small drone he was operating crashed into the IQRA Islamic Centre in central Harare.
Citing ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, ZimLive reported on Monday that Columbus Mavhunga, a correspondent for the Voice of America, was assisting police with investigations into the incident. Said Asst Comm Nyathi:
A Mavic 2 Pro drone he was operating along Masotsha Ndlovu Way near Simon Mazorodze Road rammed into the Islamic Centre’s building and fell to the ground.Feedback
A misunderstanding ensued resulting in the centre’s administrator Pharoh Osward making a report of trespass and invasion of premises to the police.
Police are also looking into allegations that the drone was not licenced by the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe.
It had not been revealed by late Monday what Mavhunga was filming at the time.
Asst Comm Nyathi urged individuals and institutions owning drones to “ensure they obtain licences and engage neighbours if using drones for private purposes.”
More: Pindula News
