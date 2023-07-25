Eight Armed Men Steal 150kg Gold Carbons In Kwekwe

7 minutes ago

Eight suspected armed robbers pounced on a gold mine on Sunday morning and went away with 150kg of gold carbons, US$140 cash, and cellphones.

Police said the suspects, who were armed with axes, attacked three people who were sleeping in a cabin and stole the gold carbons, cash, three cellphones and a water pump.

According to a post on the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Twitter page, Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects. Police said:

