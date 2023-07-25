Eight Armed Men Steal 150kg Gold Carbons In Kwekwe

Eight Armed Men Steal 150kg Gold Carbons In Kwekwe7 minutes ago
Eight suspected armed robbers pounced on a gold mine on Sunday morning and went away with 150kg of gold carbons, US$140 cash, and cellphones.
Police said the suspects, who were armed with axes, attacked three people who were sleeping in a cabin and stole the gold carbons, cash, three cellphones and a water pump.
According to a post on the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Twitter page, Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects. Police said:
Police in Kwekwe are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a mine in Sherwood 2, Kwekwe on July 23, 2023, around 0200 hours in which eight suspects who were armed with axes attacked three victims who were asleep in their cabin before stealing US$140 cash, three Itel cellphones, a water pump and 6 X 25kg gold carbons.
The suspects loaded the loot in a white Nissan Caravan vehicle with an unknown vehicle registration number. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
More: Pindula News