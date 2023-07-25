ZCTU Suspends Obert Masaraure For Alleged Misconduct

At its meeting held at Cresta Jameson Hotel on the 22nd of July 2023, the general council resolved to suspend Cde Obert Masaraure from the general council on allegations of misconduct emanating from the incidents that happened during the Workers’ Day commemorations at Dzivarasekwa Stadium on the 1st of May 2023.

A disciplinary process would be instituted as soon as possible to investigate the allegations levelled against him.

Meanwhile, ARTUZ [Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe] is requested to nominate his replacement in the general council.