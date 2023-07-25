ZCTU Suspends Obert Masaraure For Alleged Misconduct

ZCTU Suspends Obert Masaraure For Alleged Misconduct4 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU)’s general council has suspended Obert Masaraure over alleged misconduct.
Masaraure is the president of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) an affiliate of ZCTU.
The suspension letter signed by ZCTU secretary-general Japhet Moyo reads:
At its meeting held at Cresta Jameson Hotel on the 22nd of July 2023, the general council resolved to suspend Cde Obert Masaraure from the general council on allegations of misconduct emanating from the incidents that happened during the Workers’ Day commemorations at Dzivarasekwa Stadium on the 1st of May 2023.
A disciplinary process would be instituted as soon as possible to investigate the allegations levelled against him.
Meanwhile, ARTUZ [Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe] is requested to nominate his replacement in the general council.
Masaraure on Monday confirmed the suspension to NewsDay but said he did not do anything wrong. He said:
I have been suspended from the ZCTU general council for these speeches. I simply called for a general strike demanding US dollar salaries.
I further demanded freedom for (detained CCC Zengeza West MP) Job Sikhala and condemned corruption.
The Zimbabwe Banks and Allied Workers Union (ZIBAWU) issued a statement condemning Masaraure’s suspension.
ZIBAWU said they believe Masaraure was being victimised for the speech he made on May Day as Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition spokesperson after ZCTU leaders tried to prevent him.
