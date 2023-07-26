Leaving Aston Villa For Luton Town Was An Easy Decision, Says Nakamba

Leaving Aston Villa For Luton Town Was An Easy Decision, Says Nakamba6 minutes ago
Zimbabwean international Marvelous Nakamba said his decision to return to Luton Town on a permanent deal was one of the “easiest decisions” he has ever made.
The 29-year-old midfielder agreed to join Luton from Aston Villa on a full-time basis, signing a three-year contract last week.
Speaking to the club’s official website after heading back for pre-season training, Nakamba said:
I’m so excited, I’m delighted to be here, to be home.
It was definitely one of the easiest decisions I’ve ever made.
I wanted to be back, especially after what we did as a team at Wembley after the final.
I was saying to myself and praying to God to continue the journey with the team.
I felt at home and I think my six months was lovely.
When I came back to training, I felt like I was just coming back to continue.
Nakamba initially joined Luton on loan during the 2022/23 January transfer window.
He made 20 appearances in total, scoring from the spot during the 6-5 shootout success over Coventry City.
Nakamba made his debut for the Hatters as a second-half substitute in the 1-0 home victory over Stoke City back in February.
More: Pindula News