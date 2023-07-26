Pindula|Search Pindula
Leaving Aston Villa For Luton Town Was An Easy Decision, Says Nakamba

6 minutes ago
Wed, 26 Jul 2023 15:46:15 GMT
Zimbabwean international Marvelous Nakamba said his decision to return to Luton Town on a permanent deal was one of the “easiest decisions” he has ever made.

The 29-year-old midfielder agreed to join Luton from Aston Villa on a full-time basis, signing a three-year contract last week.

Speaking to the club’s official website after heading back for pre-season training, Nakamba said:

I’m so excited, I’m delighted to be here, to be home.

It was definitely one of the easiest decisions I’ve ever made.

I wanted to be back, especially after what we did as a team at Wembley after the final.

I was saying to myself and praying to God to continue the journey with the team.

I felt at home and I think my six months was lovely.

When I came back to training, I felt like I was just coming back to continue.

Nakamba initially joined Luton on loan during the 2022/23 January transfer window.

He made 20 appearances in total, scoring from the spot during the 6-5 shootout success over Coventry City.

Nakamba made his debut for the Hatters as a second-half substitute in the 1-0 home victory over Stoke City back in February.

