Zimbabwean Women's Participation In Elections Declines
The Government has expressed concern over the declining number of women participating in elections over the years.
On Monday, the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi said it has always been the government’s wish that women become involved in politics more and more.
He made the comments while addressing diplomats and foreign observer missions accredited to cover the 23 August 2023 general elections. Ziyambi said:
We have always wanted women’s involvement in our politics and we introduced the women’s quota so that more women can take part in our politics, but since 2013 and 2018 the numbers have dropped significantly affecting women’s involvement in our politics.
We will continue to encourage more and more women to take part in our politics.
United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) president, Elisabeth Valerio, is the only female presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.
In the last election, in 2018, there were four female candidates for the presidency, a record.
For the National Assembly, there are 70 women candidates against 637 men in 210 constituencies. This represents 11% of candidates, down from 14% in 2018.
