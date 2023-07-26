Zimbabwean Women's Participation In Elections Declines

5 minutes ago

The Government has expressed concern over the declining number of women participating in elections over the years.

On Monday, the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi said it has always been the government’s wish that women become involved in politics more and more.

He made the comments while addressing diplomats and foreign observer missions accredited to cover the 23 August 2023 general elections. Ziyambi said:

Feedback