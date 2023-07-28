MP Urges Traditional Leaders To Engage Mnangagwa To Quicken Road Construction

The Nkayi-Bulawayo Road is troubling us all. It needs us all to see what we can do about it. I remember the President at some point saying he wanted that Nkayi-Bulawayo Road to be a priority, then we were let down by the contractors.

I had to sit down with the chiefs. I sat down with (Chiefs Council deputy president) Chief Mtshane Khumalo.

I said to him, chiefs are responsible for the development of the whole country. Nkayi- Bulawayo Road is a problem for us. It passes through your chiefdom and in other chiefdoms in Nkayi. So we request that as chiefs, you even go to the President to understand what is holding the project.

What the community should know is that we are all concerned about the project and all efforts are being made for the project to be a success.