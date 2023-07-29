Job Seekers Besiege Recruitment Agency Over Broken Promises

A relative told me about Cosmopolitan Eagle Company saying it was helping people in securing employment in Poland, Germany and Turkey and l became interested before I went to inquire about the company. I visited the company premises at Pioneer House and met Linah Mugondomukandapi who is the owner and she told me everything about their services and how the process was being done. She assured me that if l didn’t succeed she was going to refund me.

Ngwenya said in May 2021 he paid US$1 230 to Linah including US$1000 being application fee for a visa and US$230 travel insurance. He said:

After six months I was informed that my work permit was ready and had to organise money to go to the Polish Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa. When l went to the Polish Embassy l was informed that l had a high chance of being denied a visa and I informed the agency about the matter and she advised me to apply. After applying for the visa l got denied and when l came back home, I asked for a refund from Linah and she started telling me stories. Just imagine I used US$400 to go to South Africa and back home. I got fed up and Linah had also stopped answering my calls. It’s really painful that l lost US$1 630 and R1800 to this agent. I trusted this lady and yet she seems heartless considering that things are hard these days. I still owe people the money that l borrowed and ties have also been broken with friends and family as they are all asking why there is no refund and some are even suspecting that I squandered the money.

Another victim who declined to be identified told B-Metro that she paid Linah US$920 in April claiming it was for visa processing.

She said Linah’s sister only paid her US$95 last month out of the US$920 she had paid.

Another victim who also requested anonymity said she was swindled of US$1 300 by Linah. She said:

To this day l have not been paid a cent from the total amount of US$1 300 which l paid to her to facilitate my recruitment abroad. Linah has also not given me back my passport. When I reported the matter to the police they advised me that it was a civil matter and I’m now planning to sue her.

When reached for comment by the publication, Linah said it wasn’t her fault that some of her clients were not successful in getting their visas.

She said she was working with her international partners to ensure that all her clients are refunded.

