Kasukuwere Says ZACC Officers Visited His Home In Zimbabwe

Kasukuwere’s spokesperson Jacqueline Sande confirmed to ZimLive that ZACC officers visited the former cabinet minister’s home to “carry out some investigations over how he bought his house”. Said Sande:

The visit by ZACC is in perpetuation of the victimisation and persecution of President Saviour Kasukuwere which followed his nomination as a presidential candidate.

We however wish to remind the authorities that it is not a crime to contest for presidency.

If indeed such investigations were genuine, they should have been done earlier.

The timing alone is enough proof that the intention is sinister.