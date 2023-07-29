Kasukuwere Says ZACC Officers Visited His Home In Zimbabwe

Kasukuwere Says ZACC Officers Visited His Home In Zimbabwe5 minutes ago
Self-exiled former ZANU PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere on Friday said that his family home in Harare was visited by officers from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).
Posting on his Twitter handle yesterday, Kasukuwere claimed President Emmerson Mnangagwa was persecuting him for daring to run for the presidency. He wrote:
Desperation on steroids! Why is the regime sending ZACC to my family home? What valuation are you carrying out? [Emmerson Mnangagwa]. Is it criminal to contest you?Feedback
Kasukuwere’s spokesperson Jacqueline Sande confirmed to ZimLive that ZACC officers visited the former cabinet minister’s home to “carry out some investigations over how he bought his house”. Said Sande:
The visit by ZACC is in perpetuation of the victimisation and persecution of President Saviour Kasukuwere which followed his nomination as a presidential candidate.
We however wish to remind the authorities that it is not a crime to contest for presidency.
If indeed such investigations were genuine, they should have been done earlier.
The timing alone is enough proof that the intention is sinister.
On Friday, 28 July, the Supreme Court upheld a decision by the High Court to bar Kasukuwere from contesting in the elections due 23 August 2023 elections.
More: Pindula News
