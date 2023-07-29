SA Football Agent Pleads With Clubs To Forgive Kuda Mahachi

Despite his acquittal by the courts, Mahachi has not found a new club and his career is in limbo.

Speaking to Soccer24, Ngobeni said the football community needs to forgive Mahachi and help him to get back on his feet. He said:

I have known Kudakwashe (Mahachi) since he was 19 years of age when he came to Mamelodi Sundowns. I was not managing him but I was just helping him, as a young boy who had just arrived in South Africa without knowing a lot of people. My plea to the football fraternity is; they need to forgive Kuda. He (Mahachi) is a talented boy who has played at the highest level in South Africa. He played for Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United and those are big clubs. We all make some mistakes in life, the football fraternity needs to forgive the boy, let’s all help him to get back on track.

Ngobeni urged Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clubs to open their doors for Mahachi. He said:

Clubs should give Mahachi a chance, especially Zimbabwean clubs. I don’t know what’s going on, maybe he is asking for too much money but what Im saying is; they (local clubs) should give Kuda (Mahachi) a chance to revive his career. We always see these things in Europe, where players, after going through similar circumstances, are given the chance to revive their careers. Kuda is a family man, he has got a wife, and a family to look after. The only thing he can do now is to use his legs to put food on the table. I’m not saying I want to manage the boy (Mahachi). I read an article that said nobody wants to give him a chance. We read football news every day and we read about worse things happening but the players are eventually given another chance.

Mahachi was acquitted of the two separate counts of attempted murder by Bulawayo regional magistrate Mark Dzira on 25 November 2022.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment