ZCTU Has Been Captured By The State, Says Crisis In Zimbabwe Coalition

The manoeuvres to capture the labour movement follow a similar pattern to what we have seen with the main opposition political party post-2017. Indeed, it is no mistake and clearly, part of the broader scheme of the second republic under President Emmerson Mnangagwa to re-establish the one-party State project. By allowing itself to be used in the second republic’s one-party State project, this small clique in the ZCTU leadership must be reminded that it will never have its cake and eat it. And, indeed, the affiliate unions of the ZCTU have already shown that they will not take the victimisation of labour leaders lying down.

According to a report by The NewsHawks, ZCTU has been accused by its affiliates of betraying the workers’ cause and hobnobbing with State officials.

During a trip to Geneva last month for an International Labour Organisation (ILO) meeting, ZCTU president Florence Taruvinga, and secretary-general Japhet Moyo flew out of Zimbabwe together with the government delegation led by Labour Minister Paul Mavima.

Zimbabwe Federation of Trade Unions secretary-general Kennias Shamuyarira was also in the delegation.

The ZCTU leaders flew business class and the trip was funded by the Zimbabwean government, raising speculation that Taruvinga and Moyo could have been compromised.

They informed ILO that Zimbabwe no longer had a bad human rights record, resulting in Zimbabwe being struck off the list of 24 countries with a terrible human rights and labour injustice record.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment