"Looting Of Zimbabwe's Mineral Resources Happening At An Industrial Scale"

A local resource campaigner says Zimbabwe has long surpassed the Government’s target to increase mineral revenues to US$12 billion annually from December this year but that most of the revenue is being siphoned by elites.

Farai Muguwu, the executive director at the Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG), said the looting of the country’s mineral resources is “at an industrial scale” and illicit financial flows (IFFs) are rising.

Responding to questions by the Zimbabwe Independent on the effectiveness of the country’s legal framework to tackle IFFs, Maguwu said several state agencies mandated to fight smuggling are inept. He said:

