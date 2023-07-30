Those Alleging Judicial Capture Are Uneducated - Mnangagwa

I have never taken anybody to court, so if they are making such allegations, it means they do not have much education.

Two aspiring presidential candidates, Saviour Kasukuwere and Linda Masarira were barred from contesting in this year’s elections and their court applications seeking to have their names on the ballot paper were thrown out by the courts.

The courts also barred more than a dozen opposition parliamentary candidates from contesting the polls despite the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) maintaining that their nomination papers were filed in accordance with the law.

Reports suggest that the Government awarded US$400 000 “housing loans” to all judges in the country, two months before the 2023 elections.

The huge payout for judges followed similar payments to Central Intelligence Organisation directors (US$350 000), MPs (US$40 000) and cabinet ministers (US$500 000).

