Zimbabwean Music Teacher Invents Two Musical Instruments

Chigufendani is a combination of two traditional musical instruments from Zimbabwe namely Chigufe (a gourd whistle) and Chipendani (a musical bow).

Chipamhanzi is a three-in-one musical instrument namely Chigufe, hosho (shakers) and Ngororombe.

The three-in-one music instrument has a blending scale pattern stretching up to an octave while the hosho provides the percussive pulse otherwise known as minanzi in Shona.

The chigufe and reeds (nyere) combine to make a harmonically blending octave scale.

Chigufe is played up to the fifth degree of the scale and the last three notes are played on the nyere.

The two instruments Chipamhanzi and Chigufendani are also meant to curb the acute shortage of African music instruments exposed by the Continuous Activity Learning Assessment (CALA) in schools.

The two instruments will be launched soon with polished performances from a sample class at a colourful ceremony.