Zimbabwean Music Teacher Invents Two Musical Instruments

Zimbabwean Music Teacher Invents Two Musical Instruments7 minutes ago
Music teacher and artiste Tavonga Assiel Chipadza has invented two musical instruments which he named Chipamhanzi and Chigufendani.
Chipadza is a holder of a Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Zimbabwe and a Ph.D. and heads the Music Consultancy Society (MCS).
He told NewsDay that the two musical instruments are a response to the need for pitched music instruments that embrace the feel and authenticity of African ingeniousness. He said:
Chigufendani is a combination of two traditional musical instruments from Zimbabwe namely Chigufe (a gourd whistle) and Chipendani (a musical bow).
Chipamhanzi is a three-in-one musical instrument namely Chigufe, hosho (shakers) and Ngororombe.
The three-in-one music instrument has a blending scale pattern stretching up to an octave while the hosho provides the percussive pulse otherwise known as minanzi in Shona.
The chigufe and reeds (nyere) combine to make a harmonically blending octave scale.
Chigufe is played up to the fifth degree of the scale and the last three notes are played on the nyere.
The two instruments Chipamhanzi and Chigufendani are also meant to curb the acute shortage of African music instruments exposed by the Continuous Activity Learning Assessment (CALA) in schools.
The two instruments will be launched soon with polished performances from a sample class at a colourful ceremony.
Chipadza said he had capped over 300 teachers and musicians at MCS, which is registered with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe.
The teachers and musicians received certificates in visual arts and performance studies and music.
He said he will cap gospel music legend, Mechanic Manyeruke with an honorary certificate in music that symbolises his exemplary character and dedicated work which has helped in the growth of the music industry in Zimbabwe.
More: Pindula News