Zimbabwe's LP Gas Consumption Increased 50-fold Since 2017 - NOIC

The Parastatal has plans to build more storage facilities in anticipation of further increased demand rises in the upcoming year.

This is in line with our strategic thrust to safeguard the country’s energy supply as the economy is expected to grow.

Increased LPG usage in Zimbabwe is also attributable to load shedding which has become part of daily life for Zimbabweans.

Due to unscheduled power cuts, most households especially in urban areas have resorted to the use of LPG for cooking and heating.

While diesel and petrol are now readily available at fuel service stations, the products are being sold exclusively in foreign currency.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment