Zimbabwe Plans To Export "Surplus" Maize
Zimbabwe is set to begin maize exports after the country’s agricultural sector posted two successive record harvests resulting in a surplus.
In 2020–21, Zimbabwe recorded a maize harvest of 2.8 million tonnes, and the 2021–22 figure was 2.2 million tonnes.
Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka revealed that the country could start to export maize to countries such as DRC. He said:
We have received a request from the Democratic Republic of Congo for exports of maize and, cumulatively, we have received requests for 350 000 metric tonnes.
However, humanitarian organisations say proper stock assessments to feed citizens should be done and warned that millions of Zimbabweans could need food aid.
Mcedisi Ndlovu, a communal farmer from Hwange District in Matabeleland North Province told Daily Maverick that, despite reports of a bumper harvest and grain surplus, most families did not harvest enough maize to feed their families. He said:
We are perennially a dry region and for the government to suggest that it wants to export maize without providing us with enough grain is very mischievous.
We do not have enough maize stocks to feed our children until the next harvesting season in April next year.
Meanwhile, aid agencies such as the UN World Food Programme (WFP) say millions of Zimbabweans might need food aid before the next harvest.
