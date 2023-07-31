Zimbabwe Plans To Export "Surplus" Maize

7 minutes ago

Zimbabwe is set to begin maize exports after the country’s agricultural sector posted two successive record harvests resulting in a surplus.

In 2020–21, Zimbabwe recorded a maize harvest of 2.8 million tonnes, and the 2021–22 figure was 2.2 million tonnes.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka revealed that the country could start to export maize to countries such as DRC. He said:

Feedback