Fixtures For 2023 PSL Chibuku Super Cup First-Round

5 minutes ago

The draw for the first round of the 2023 PSL Chibuku Super Cup was conducted today, revealing the following match-ups:

Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs

Ngezi Platinum v Triangle United

Manica Diamonds v Sheasham/Black Rhinos

Dynamos v Simba Bhora

Chicken Inn v Green Fuel

FC Platinum v Yadah/ Cranborne Bullets

Caps United v Hwange

Herentals v ZPC Kariba

Bulawayo Chiefs are the current cup holders of the Chibuku Super Cup, having been crowned champions on Sunday, November 20, 2022, following their 1-0 victory over Herentals at Babourfields Stadium.

Feedback