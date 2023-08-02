Fixtures For 2023 PSL Chibuku Super Cup First-Round

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Fixtures For 2023 PSL Chibuku Super Cup First-Round5 minutes ago
The draw for the first round of the 2023 PSL Chibuku Super Cup was conducted today, revealing the following match-ups:
- Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs
- Ngezi Platinum v Triangle United
- Manica Diamonds v Sheasham/Black Rhinos
- Dynamos v Simba Bhora
- Chicken Inn v Green Fuel
- FC Platinum v Yadah/ Cranborne Bullets
- Caps United v Hwange
- Herentals v ZPC Kariba
Bulawayo Chiefs are the current cup holders of the Chibuku Super Cup, having been crowned champions on Sunday, November 20, 2022, following their 1-0 victory over Herentals at Babourfields Stadium.