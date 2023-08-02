Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

HomeFootball

Fixtures For 2023 PSL Chibuku Super Cup First-Round

5 minutes ago
Wed, 02 Aug 2023 15:35:59 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Fixtures For 2023 PSL Chibuku Super Cup First-Round

The draw for the first round of the 2023 PSL Chibuku Super Cup was conducted today, revealing the following match-ups:

  • Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs
  • Ngezi Platinum v Triangle United
  • Manica Diamonds v Sheasham/Black Rhinos
  • Dynamos v Simba Bhora
  • Chicken Inn v Green Fuel
  • FC Platinum v Yadah/ Cranborne Bullets
  • Caps United v Hwange
  • Herentals v ZPC Kariba

Bulawayo Chiefs are the current cup holders of the Chibuku Super Cup, having been crowned champions on Sunday, November 20, 2022, following their 1-0 victory over Herentals at Babourfields Stadium.

More Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Chibuku Super Cup

Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback