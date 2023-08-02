Karoi Junior School Bus Crashes Injuring Teachers And Students

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has issued a report regarding an accident involving the Karoi Junior School bus, resulting in injuries sustained by both teachers and students on Tuesday. The report, which has been seen by Pindula News, indicates that the bus was carrying a total of 62 students and seven teachers at the time of the incident.
The accident occurred at approximately 2000 hours on a roadway near Eden Lodge in Mutare, when the driver lost control of the vehicle while returning from Leopard Rock Hotel. The injured individuals are presently being transported to Hebert Chitepo Hospital in Mutare. Reads the statement:
The ZRP reports a serious road traffic accident involving a Karoi Junior School bus which occurred tonight at a road near Eden Lodge, Mutare at 2000 hours. The bus had 62 pupils and seven teachers when the driver failed to control it while coming from Leopard Rock Hotel. The injured students and teachers are currently being taken to Hebert Chitepo Hospital, Mutare.Feedback
Police said further information will be made available in due course.
Concerns have been raised about school buses travelling at night. Many Twitter users expressed their dismay at the incident, with some questioning why children were travelling at night and others lamenting the impact on the children’s lives.
