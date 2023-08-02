Karoi Junior School Bus Crashes Injuring Teachers And Students

4 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has issued a report regarding an accident involving the Karoi Junior School bus, resulting in injuries sustained by both teachers and students on Tuesday. The report, which has been seen by Pindula News, indicates that the bus was carrying a total of 62 students and seven teachers at the time of the incident.

The accident occurred at approximately 2000 hours on a roadway near Eden Lodge in Mutare, when the driver lost control of the vehicle while returning from Leopard Rock Hotel. The injured individuals are presently being transported to Hebert Chitepo Hospital in Mutare. Reads the statement: