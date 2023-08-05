Detective Muleya Concerned About Increasing Pyramid Scams Despite Repeated Warnings

One of reason is that people think the police does not want them to make money and realise profits.

In other ways people give a deaf ear to the free education and warning on crime awareness because they view and think the police are interfering with their opportunity to make huge profits .

The other reason is gullibility or greediness. Elwyn Brooks White once said, “People are very gullible. They will believe anything they see in print.”

Let me also try to go biblical because I believe everything that happens under the sun is already in the Bible.

It said in the book of 1Timothy 6:10, “For the love of money is the root of all evil [crime]: which while some coveted after [gullibility], they have erred from faith [business principles], and pierced themselves through with many sorrows” [became victims due to own actions], emphasis in brackets mine.

So you see, gullibility which is that oversized ego or desire for money is reason victims abound.

Some people become victims due to ignorance, which may be ignorance to law, or ignorance as to nature of business. People then take chances even though they may be evident manifestation of risk or danger of losing out, in the purported “make quick money investment”.

On another hand, it is not even ignorance but deliberate violation of law. People know the scheme is illegally yet they continue to take part.

Social media evades people’s reasoning. The fact that something is advertised on social media, people fall for it. Even the smallest lie is greatly valued on social media.

The other reason is due to the fact that certain individuals who are used as bait in pyramid fraud actually get some benefits. So their testimony is used to convince more others who are then scammed.