ZIMRA Seizes ZAPU's Campaign T-Shirts From South African Members

ZIMRA has acknowledged the seizure and advised ZAPU to adhere to customs regulations. The regulator stated that the clearance of goods must follow the procedures outlined in Section 18 (f) (i) of the Customs and Excise Act. Responded the regulator:

Good day. We have taken note of your query and we apologise for any inconvenience caused. Kindly note that clearance of goods procedure has to be followed in accordance with Section 18 (f) (i) of the Customs and Excise Act.

ZAPU is now required to undergo the clearance process and fulfil the payment of state warehouse rent in order to retrieve its regalia. The party said it remains undeterred by this incident. This is happening about a fortnight before Zimbabwe holds harmonised elections.

