Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

HomeElections In Zimbabwe

ZIMRA Seizes ZAPU's Campaign T-Shirts From South African Members

7 minutes ago
Sat, 05 Aug 2023 16:25:53 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
ZIMRA Seizes ZAPU's Campaign T-Shirts From South African Members

ZAPU has reported that the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has seized campaign t-shirts donated by its members in South Africa. The party, led by Sibangilizwe Nkomo, son of the late former Vice President and ZAPU founding leader Joshua Nkomo, shared this information on Twitter. Wrote the party:

And then @Zimra_11 decides to seize our campaign t-shirts donated by our members in SA. This too, shall come to pass. We will not be cowed or deterred. 23 August kusazonyiwa

ZIMRA has acknowledged the seizure and advised ZAPU to adhere to customs regulations. The regulator stated that the clearance of goods must follow the procedures outlined in Section 18 (f) (i) of the Customs and Excise Act. Responded the regulator:

Good day. We have taken note of your query and we apologise for any inconvenience caused. Kindly note that clearance of goods procedure has to be followed in accordance with Section 18 (f) (i) of the Customs and Excise Act.

ZAPU is now required to undergo the clearance process and fulfil the payment of state warehouse rent in order to retrieve its regalia. The party said it remains undeterred by this incident. This is happening about a fortnight before Zimbabwe holds harmonised elections.

More Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Sibangilizwe NkomoZapu

Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback