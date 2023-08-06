CID Offices In Harare Catch Fire

5 minutes ago

Criminal Investigations Department (CID) offices at the basement of the Harare Central Police Station caught fire this morning, prompting an immediate response from authorities.

Three fire engines were deployed to extinguish the blaze, which was first reported at 1.30 AM. At the time of writing this article, firefighters were still present at the scene, assessing the extent of the damage caused.

The incident has sparked a range of opinions, with some questioning the structural soundness of the building while others speculate whether the fire was intentionally set to destroy certain individuals’ case files.

