Harare City Issues Mumps (Mahumunya) Alert

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Harare City Issues Mumps (Mahumunya) Alert7 minutes ago
Harare City’s Director of Health Services, Dr. Prosper Chonzi, has officially declared an outbreak of Mumps (Mahumunya) in the capital. The outbreak has been observed for the past two weeks. The city has issued an alert, urging parents to closely monitor their children and bring them to city health clinics if any symptoms are noticed.
In a notice addressed to community members, residents’ associations, stakeholders, and partners, Dr. Chonzi requests their assistance in spreading the message and mobilizing affected individuals to visit council health centres. The signs of Mumps include fever, swelling of salivary glands, pain while chewing or swallowing, general body weakness, and swelling of testicles in boys. Contact details for further inquiries are provided. The letter concludes with the City of Harare’s vision to achieve a world-class city status by 2025. Chonzi said:
RE: MUMPS ALERT
I refer to the above.Feedback
Harare Metropolitan Province has reported Mumps (Mahumunya) cases in our health centres and community (schools). We, therefore, request through your wider networks to communicate with parents and guardians referencing this letter to mobilise them to bring forward all children and adults who got infected or are currently infected with mumps to visit their council health centres and cite this letter to their health care providers.
Signs of Mumps (Mahumunya)
1. Fever and swelling of salivary glands (areas on cheeks. under cheeks and below cheeks) lasting more than 2 days without apparent cause.
Other signs and symptoms
i. Pain on chewing or swallowing
ii. General body weakness
iii. Loss of appetite
iv. Swelling of testicles for boys.
For further clarification or details please contact the undersigned Health Services Director or Dr. M. Vere (Epidemiologist) 0788 841 542 or Mr. I. P. Makwara (Principal Health Promotion Officer) 0775 633 472 or Matron P. Chitando (Nurse Manager) on 0772 335 839.
More Pindula News
Tags
Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals