Harare City Issues Mumps (Mahumunya) Alert

Harare City’s Director of Health Services, Dr. Prosper Chonzi, has officially declared an outbreak of Mumps (Mahumunya) in the capital. The outbreak has been observed for the past two weeks. The city has issued an alert, urging parents to closely monitor their children and bring them to city health clinics if any symptoms are noticed.

In a notice addressed to community members, residents’ associations, stakeholders, and partners, Dr. Chonzi requests their assistance in spreading the message and mobilizing affected individuals to visit council health centres. The signs of Mumps include fever, swelling of salivary glands, pain while chewing or swallowing, general body weakness, and swelling of testicles in boys. Contact details for further inquiries are provided. The letter concludes with the City of Harare’s vision to achieve a world-class city status by 2025. Chonzi said: