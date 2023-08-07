PICTURES: CCC Mutare Rally

7 minutes ago

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) held a rally outside Sakubva Stadium in Mutare on Sunday. The party’s leader, Nelson Chamisa addressed the crowd that was gathered,

Before his speech, Chamisa led the supporters in observing a moment of silence to honour Tinashe Edson Chitsunge who was tragically stoned and killed by Zanu PF supporters on Thursday. The party also remembered all the “political prisoners”, including Job Sikhala, MRP members, Jacob Ngarivhume who are currently detained for “crimes they didn’t commit”, and many others who have lost their lives at the hands of Zanu PF.

