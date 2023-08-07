Wanginqunula: A Poem Expressing Disappointment In A Young Girl's Negative Behavior

5 minutes ago

South Africa-based poet Thulani Khabo, a 26-year-old from Silobela, has written a poem titled “Wanginqunula.” The poet expresses disappointment in the behaviour of a young girl who engages in negative actions. She falls in love with a married man, disrespects her parents, has multiple boyfriends, and neglects her responsibilities. The poet questions her choices and wonders if she realises the consequences of her actions. The poem criticises her behaviour, emphasizing the need for self-reflection and change. The poet urges her to stop engaging in such behaviour and highlights the importance of respect and responsibility. The poem concludes with a plea for her to reconsider her actions and not follow the path of a promiscuous mother.