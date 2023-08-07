Wanginqunula: A Poem Expressing Disappointment In A Young Girl's Negative Behavior

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
South Africa-based poet Thulani Khabo, a 26-year-old from Silobela, has written a poem titled “Wanginqunula.” The poet expresses disappointment in the behaviour of a young girl who engages in negative actions. She falls in love with a married man, disrespects her parents, has multiple boyfriends, and neglects her responsibilities. The poet questions her choices and wonders if she realises the consequences of her actions. The poem criticises her behaviour, emphasizing the need for self-reflection and change. The poet urges her to stop engaging in such behaviour and highlights the importance of respect and responsibility. The poem concludes with a plea for her to reconsider her actions and not follow the path of a promiscuous mother.
Wanginqunula.
Kwaqala ngikukhuz’ useyintombi,
Laph’ uVusa loLizwe babindana kakhulu
Omuny’ ethi yisthandwa sami, omuny’ ethi wangithembisa lami
Ngakulaya mtanami khomb’ abemunye
Wangincitsh’ indlebe namhla sunginqunule.
Wadubula wavela ngathi dlozi lami,
Walobola ngadla leyeso dlo
Wakucela ngamuph’ okusemthethweni,
Ngazizwa ngingumunt’ esgabeni
Qeqe laph’ athi kangibozidla ngizibeka amathambo
Etsho eqinisil’ umkhwenyana wami.Feedback
Isimo sakh’ emendweni mtanami siyangiphica
Uyinjakazi yini Ntombizodwa,
Yon’ ephingwa yisgaba sonke
Namhla kubuy’ uFunda kusasa nguBhoki
Uyakhikhitha wena wendile
Kambe mhlolo bani ongenzela wona?
Wangembul’ izembatho zesithunzi sami.
Utshaywe kangak’ okwenyoka laph’ ingenendlini,
Utshayelwa indoda yomuntu, eyakh’ uyitshiya endlini
Uyabe sulamb’ okwanini mtanami?
Angila nkani, ngindebe zomile ngawe
Phel’ islonda sifuthel’ umniniyo, nanko sengiyangeka.
Kambe lingabekaligamuli yin’ elomkakho?
Kambe walikhohlw’ emaphaneni na?
Phela nanko suqed’ isgaba sonke
Umhlane wakho susaziwa yinguqu ehlathi
Phel’ uqethuk’ ungagqize qhakala
Awuyangek’ awuzihloniph’ awuzinaki
Suphenduk’ ibele lendlela.
Suthiseka, hleleka, ziqoqe
Nanko sebekubiza mazalel’ ekhaya
Ngenxa yobuwula bengqondo yakho mtanami
Phela lasebusuku baphamban’ egumeni lami kungathi yindawo yenkazatho
Lapho besiza kuwe phelandaba
Suphenduk’ isphephelo sabalambel’ isfazana.
Wanginqunula, wangikhathaza ngiswele lowokucatsha
Ngabe lephans’ iyangizw’ ivuleke ngitshone khona,
Okomswenya ngingaphindi ngibonakale
Funa ngab’ angikuzalanga phela ngazenza
Ngaz’lal’ emlonyeni ngalitshiy’ egcekeni
Phela sengiphenduk’ umama wesifebe
Kambe Ntombizodwa!
Thulani began writing in February 2021 and previously won a competition held by Vulnerable Shelter Trust on February 21, 2021. This victory inspired him to continue writing poetry.
