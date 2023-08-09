Dynamos Has Fired Head Coach Maruwa

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League giants Dynamos have fired coach Hebert Maruwa with the club having fallen nine points short of leaders Highlanders and unlikely to win the league title. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the Harare-based giants said:

Subject: Mutual Separation between Dynamos FC and Head coach Herbert Maruwa.

Dynamos Football Club and Head coach Herbert Maruwa have agreed on mutual separation. The mutual separation which is with immediate effect has been occasioned by the team’s performance as at the 2023 season’s halfway mark. Both parties agreed that the mutual separation will be in the best interests of Dynamos Football Club and the Head coach.

The Club shall forever remain indebted to the services rendered to the Club by Mr Maruwa during the subsistence of his contract of employment. The Club wishes Coach Maruwa all the best in his next placement. Former Head coach, Genesis Mangombe shall in the interim, be Acting Head coach.

Feedback