Dynamos Has Fired Head Coach Maruwa

Dynamos Has Fired Head Coach Maruwa8 minutes ago
Castle Lager Premier Soccer League giants Dynamos have fired coach Hebert Maruwa with the club having fallen nine points short of leaders Highlanders and unlikely to win the league title. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the Harare-based giants said:
Subject: Mutual Separation between Dynamos FC and Head coach Herbert Maruwa.
Dynamos Football Club and Head coach Herbert Maruwa have agreed on mutual separation. The mutual separation which is with immediate effect has been occasioned by the team’s performance as at the 2023 season’s halfway mark. Both parties agreed that the mutual separation will be in the best interests of Dynamos Football Club and the Head coach.
The Club shall forever remain indebted to the services rendered to the Club by Mr Maruwa during the subsistence of his contract of employment. The Club wishes Coach Maruwa all the best in his next placement. Former Head coach, Genesis Mangombe shall in the interim, be Acting Head coach.Feedback
Meanwhile, the Club has suspended, without pay and benefits 2nd Assistant coach Murape Murape and team manager Richard Chihoro for gross misconduct and they are set to appear before the Club’s Disciplinary tribunal in due course.
For and on behalf of Dynamos Football Club.
Maruwa was employed by DeMbare after they sacked Tonderai Ndiraya at the end of last season also for failing to win the championship. The ruthless DeMbare leadership demanded nothing short of the title and after the team were held to a goalless draw by Hwange, it was the last straw. DeMbare sit on position four on the log table behind Manica Diamonds in third place and Ngezi Platinum Stars in second.
