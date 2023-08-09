PICTURES: Renovated Rufaro Stadium

In May, Mafume expressed satisfaction with the progress made on Rufaro Stadium, saying that they had conducted soil tests and installed new soil to improve the playing surface, which will have a pop-up irrigation system. The city fathers had also painted the seats and numbered them, allowing teams to sell season, half-season, and quarter-season tickets.

He said the changing rooms had also been expanded, and each would have 15 to 18 showers, with individual lockers for players. Mafume added that a B-Arena will be constructed outside with the same turf as the main pitch, which will be used for practice sessions and will contain small-to-medium shops, creating a multi-purpose facility.

The VIP section now has samples of the bucket seats that were recommended.

Harare City Council has come under fire for failing to meet the deadlines, particularly after rejecting to partner Sakunda Holdings owned by Kuda Tagwirei. The ruling ZANU PF commented on the latest pictures circulating on social media:

Jacob Mafume chibaba. After 7 months, here is what he delivered at Rufaro stadium: Car park lines. Sample VIP bucket seats. CCC is against soccer development. They refused Cde Tagwirei’s offer for this rubbish.

The Harare City Council (HCC) faced criticism last year for terminating a lease agreement with Sakunda Holdings. It has come to light that Tagwirei had intended to enhance the stadium’s appearance as depicted in the design below.

Sakunda Holdings accused the Council of displaying a toxic attitude and lacking the necessary political will to execute the project, which led to their withdrawal from the partnership. During that period, Sakunda pledged to donate all project designs and plans to the Council for the benefit of the public interest.

