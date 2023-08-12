Results Of Chibuku Super Cup First Round Matches Played On Saturday

5 minutes ago

The Chibuku Super Cup First Round matches played on Saturday, August 12, 2023, concluded with the following full-time results:

Manica Diamonds FC 1-1 Black Rhinos (Black Rhinos won 6-5 on penalties).

Ngezi Platinum Stars FC 2-1 Triangle United FC.

Dynamos FC 1-0 Simba Bhora FC.

Chicken Inn FC 1-0 Greenfuel FC.

FC Platinum 4-0 Yadah FC.

In the upcoming matches of the Chibuku Super Cup, the reigning cup holders, Bulawayo Chiefs, will commence their campaign to defend the title on Sunday. They will face Highlanders FC in a highly anticipated showdown at Barbourfields Stadium. This encounter not only promises excitement but also carries the weight of a fierce rivalry, known as the Bulawayo derby. Highlanders enter the match fueled by a desire for redemption, having suffered defeat at the hands of their adversaries in the previous season’s quarter-final stage.

Caps United is set to compete against Hwange tomorrow at Bata Stadium, while Herentals will take on ZPC Kariba at Mandava Stadium.

