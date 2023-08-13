MSD Forecasts Continued Cold Weather In Zimbabwe Between 13-15 August 2023

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
MSD Forecasts Continued Cold Weather In Zimbabwe Between 13-15 August 20235 minutes ago
The Meteorological Services Department (MSD), in collaboration with the Department of Civil Protection, has issued the Zimbabwe Evening Weather Report and Forecast. This report was released at 1600 HRS on Sunday, 13 August 2023, and is valid until Tuesday, 15 August 2023.
Preamble
On the morning of Sunday 13 August 2023, most parts of the country experienced very cold and cloudless weather. Some areas, including Matopos, Gweru, Chivhu, Henderson, and Nyanga, reported slight ground frost. However, temperatures gradually increased to the mild and warm range as the day progressed. Patches of clouds were also observed in Harare metropolitan, Mashonaland East, and Manicaland provinces.
Forecast for Tomorrow, Monday 14 August 2023
• A cold morning is predicted countrywide on ‘HEROES DAY,’ with the possibility of ground frost in areas like Matopos, Gweru, Chivhu, Henderson, and Nyanga. The day is expected to be mostly sunny, transitioning to warm in the daytime and becoming mild towards the evening. Cold temperatures are anticipated overnight.
Impacts
• Cold weather conditions may have health implications for vulnerable individuals and could trigger respiratory-related illnesses such as colds, flu, hay fever, and asthma.
• Cold mornings can affect animals, particularly day-old chicks and animal litter.
• Ground frost can cause damage to crops from within (intra-cellular frost).
• Dry conditions increase the risk of uncontrollable veld fires, with dry vegetation serving as fuel.
Actions to Take
• Stay warm and ensure that vulnerable individuals (such as the young, elderly, and those with existing health conditions) are appropriately dressed or covered.
• If using a brazier or fire for warmth, ensure proper ventilation in the room.
• Frost-prone areas may need to implement frost mitigation measures.
• With the high fire-danger season underway, all members of society, particularly farmers, are advised to create fire guards at least 9 meters wide to protect their property.
• Starting uncontrolled outdoor fires is a punishable offence, so exercise caution even when starting controlled fires to safeguard lives and property.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday 15 August 2023
On DEFENCE FORCES day, the weather is expected to start cold with clear skies, and ground frost is anticipated in areas like Matopos, Gweru, Chivhu, Henderson, and Nyanga. Temperatures are predicted to gradually rise to the warm range in the afternoon before lowering to mild in the evening.