MSD Forecasts Continued Cold Weather In Zimbabwe Between 13-15 August 2023

Impacts

• Cold weather conditions may have health implications for vulnerable individuals and could trigger respiratory-related illnesses such as colds, flu, hay fever, and asthma.

• Cold mornings can affect animals, particularly day-old chicks and animal litter.

• Ground frost can cause damage to crops from within (intra-cellular frost).

• Dry conditions increase the risk of uncontrollable veld fires, with dry vegetation serving as fuel.

Actions to Take

• Stay warm and ensure that vulnerable individuals (such as the young, elderly, and those with existing health conditions) are appropriately dressed or covered.

• If using a brazier or fire for warmth, ensure proper ventilation in the room.

• Frost-prone areas may need to implement frost mitigation measures.

• With the high fire-danger season underway, all members of society, particularly farmers, are advised to create fire guards at least 9 meters wide to protect their property.

• Starting uncontrolled outdoor fires is a punishable offence, so exercise caution even when starting controlled fires to safeguard lives and property.

Weather Outlook for Tuesday 15 August 2023

On DEFENCE FORCES day, the weather is expected to start cold with clear skies, and ground frost is anticipated in areas like Matopos, Gweru, Chivhu, Henderson, and Nyanga. Temperatures are predicted to gradually rise to the warm range in the afternoon before lowering to mild in the evening.

Tags

