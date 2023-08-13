Nelson Chamisa Fears Holy Ten May Lose Youth Support If He Continues Backing Zanu-PF

Holy Ten must be holy, otherwise his unholy alliances are not going to benefit him, he will lose support because young people do not align with what he is supporting.

Young people do not want this kind of misery and darkness. Holy Ten please be Holy and support holiness.

According to Chamisa, young people desire a departure from the hardships and darkness they associate with the ruling party.

Meanwhile, Holy Ten has faced criticism after a video in which he praises Zanu-PF’s projects from the past five years went viral on social media. One of the people who criticised Holy Ten is journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who said while the musician has the right to support whomever he chooses, it is up to the people of Zimbabwe to decide if they want to continue supporting an artist who aligns with a regime that has imprisoned political opponents like Job Sikhala without conviction.

