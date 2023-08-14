Invictus Energy To Drill Mukuyu-2 Appraisal Well To Confirm Oil, Gas And Helium Discovery

Invictus Energy managing director Scott Macmillan said:

The commencement of the rig mobilisation marks another milestone in the project as we prepare to commence drilling the Mukuyu-2 appraisal well as a follow-up from our highly successful basin opening Mukuyu-1/ST-1 well to confirm a discovery. The Mukuyu-2 well will be located approximately 6.8km north-east from Mukuyu-1 and over 400m up-dip at the primary Upper Angwa target, which provides the potential to prove up a material discovery upon success. Mukuyu-2 will be a near vertical well with a planned total depth of approximately 3,700m, which will also enable us to penetrate the untested Lower Angwa reservoirs in this location. The preparation of the well services equipment to be followed by independent QAQC ahead of mobilisation to the Mukuyu-2 wellsite is well underway and we remain on track to spud in September.

Invictus said it has finished constructing the Mukuyu-2 wellpad, which involved preparing the ground, ensuring stability, and providing a water supply. The Environmental Management Authority has inspected and approved the site.

Once the rig is moved to Mukuyu-2, Rig 202 will be set up and tested with a new system for storing drilling mud.

Mukuyu-2 is located about 6.8km northeast of Mukuyu-1 and aims to explore a specific rock formation called the Triassic Upper Angwa. It is shallower at Mukuyu-2, which will provide important information about the quality and distribution of the rock.

The well will be drilled vertically, allowing them to explore different layers of rock while keeping the operation simple. They will also investigate other rock formations like Dande, Forest, and Pebbly Arkose. The well is expected to reach a depth of approximately 3,700m, and drilling is planned to begin in September as scheduled.

Earlier this year, Invictus Energy announced that their Mukuyu-1 exploration well confirmed the presence of light oil, gas condensate, and helium. The well was drilled last year. The discovery has significant implications for both Invictus Energy and Zimbabwe itself. The resources can contribute to the country’s energy security and economic growth. The successful discoveries enhance Zimbabwe’s position as a potential player in the global energy market and may attract further investment in the country’s energy sector.

