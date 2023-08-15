Heroes Day Gala Set For Wednesday

6 minutes ago

The Heroes Day gala which was set to be held this Tuesday will now be held on Wednesday (tomorrow) at Vhengere Stadium in Rusape.

According to a report by The Herald, more than 20 artistes are expected to perform, among them Madzibaba Nicholas Zacharia, Mai Patai, Enzo Ishall, Mark Ngwazi, Essau and Tatenda Macheso, Simon Mutambi, Andy Muridzo, Dorcas Moyo, Chief Hwenje, Sandra Ndebele, Romeo Gasa, Leonard Zhakata, and DJ Fantan.

The gala will run under the theme, “Leaving no one and no place behind”.

