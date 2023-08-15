Treasury Frets Over RBZ External Debt

6 minutes ago

Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube has said the assumption of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ)’s external debt by Treasury will make budget financing for the 2024 fiscal year difficult.

On 15 June, President Emmerson Mnangagwa issued Statutory Instrument 108 of 2023 which authorised Treasury to take over RBZ’s external debt.

NewsDay reported that this was done to prevent the central bank from printing money to service its debt but since the promulgation of the statutory instrument, Treasury has acquired $7.69 trillion worth of debt accrued by the RBZ between December 31, 2022 and end of May.

