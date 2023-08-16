Church Backs Bishop Who Proposed Love To His Daughter-in-law

Church spokesperson, Mubhoyi Kufakunesu told H-Metro that mistakes happen but they were fully behind Bishop Mugaviri. He said:

All church branches are in support of our bishop and only one centre leader by the name Elder Jonathan decided to go his way.

We are moving forward as a church and we have managed to hold our ground-breaking ceremony for Canaan Junior School followed by celebrating the birthday anniversary of Bishop Nhaudzashe Matenda.

The church is working together with the community in uplifting their livelihoods.

The church is no longer going to lose focus or get distracted but we will continue to grow our church and shepherd the Lord’s flock.

We are grateful that we are guided by our constitution and led by the word of prophecy.

We acknowledge mistakes happen and we have corrective measures.

l can confirm to you that it was a long battle within the family and that matter was blown out of proportion.

That minor fraction had a selfish reason to tarnish the church.