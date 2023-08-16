Cotton Marketing Season Extended To End Of August

5 minutes ago

The 2023 cotton marketing season has been extended to the end of this month to allow farmers to complete delivering their crop.

Deliveries currently stand at over 86 000 tonnes but are expected to reach 100 000 tonnes, doubling the harvest from last year (48 000 tonnes).

Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) business director Jonathan Mukuruba told The Herald that the extension of the marketing season is meant to ensure that all farmers complete delivering their crop. He said:

