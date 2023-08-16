DJ Towers Apologises For Stealing Money From Passion Java

6 minutes ago

Music producer and social media influencer, DJ Towers, has publicly apologised to controversial preacher Passion Java for stealing money from him.

The apology came after Java took to his social media platforms to claim DJ Towers was involved in a robbery that occurred a few weeks ago.

H-Metro reported that Java alleged that DJ Towers, whose real name is Tawanda Marimbe, tipped the robbers, resulting in the theft in which he lost valuable items.

