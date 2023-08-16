Pindula|Search Pindula
Former Dynamos Coach Herbert Maruwa Faces Extortion Charges

7 minutes ago
Wed, 16 Aug 2023 07:00:59 GMT
Former Dynamos coach Herbert Maruwa has reportedly been charged with extortion and incompetence.

He also faces charges of gross misconduct and bringing the name of the club into disrepute.

H-Metro reported that Maruwa will answer the charges at a hearing next week.

DeMbare team manager Richard Chihoro and assistant coach Murape Murape have also been summoned for a disciplinary hearing that will be conducted next week.

The report says Chihoro is being charged with gross insubordination, extortion, gross incompetence, and bringing the club and its stakeholders into disrepute.

Murape is reportedly being charged with gross insubordination, disruptive and disorderly conduct, violent and disorderly conduct and allegedly taking substances before and after training sessions.

