Mai Charamba Celebrates 50th Birthday

Born Olivia Maseko on 14 August 1973, Mai Charamba started singing in the Salvation Army choir in the ’80s.

In 1995 she moved to join the Apostolic Faith Mission and that is where she met her husband and started her professional career.

As a backing vocalist, she performed on her husband, Charles Charamba’s debut album Tinashe Akatendeka in 1997.

Mai Charamba studied for a Diploma in Theology for three years at Living Waters Seminary where she graduated in 2003.

The Charambas have five children (three girls and two boys), namely Shalom Anesu Charamba, Eternity Nenyasha Charamba, Tagamuchira Loyalty Charamba, Timukudze Isaac Charamba, Aveneni Beloved Charamba.

Below are messages from some of her fans wishing her a happy birthday:

Portia Matanga: Happy birthday to Pastor (Mai ) Charamba. May God continue to give you strength, wisdom and courage to continue doing what you were called for. Wish you many more blessed years full of grace, peace and love in Jesus Christ’s name.

Evidence Govha: Happy birthday MOM, Makorokoto Makuru, Amhlophe wishes You many more years to come. You are a Proverbs 31 Woman, the Queen 👑 of Diva keep on Excelling. Long Live MOM enjoy your Special and Wonderful day. You are loved, Mother.

