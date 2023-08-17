15 People Die In Road Traffic Accidents During August Holidays

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
15 People Die In Road Traffic Accidents During August Holidays4 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has said a total of 15 people died while 85 were injured in road traffic accidents during the just-ended Heroes and Defence Forces holidays.
According to statistics released by ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the total number of fatal road and traffic accidents recorded during the August holidays in 2023 was 132, down from 163 recorded during the same period in 2022.
However, the number of fatalities recorded during the 2023 Heroes and Defence Forces holidays rose threefold compared with the previous year, that is, from 04 to 12.
The total number of people killed during the holidays this year was less than those killed during the same period in 2022, that is 05 and 15, respectively.
29 people were injured during the 2023 Heroes and Defence Forces holidays, down from 85 injured during the 2022 August holidays. Said Assist Comm Nyathi:
The recorded statistics show a decrease in the number of accidents recorded from 163 to 132 and an increase in the number of people killed from 5 to 15 and the number of people injured from 29 to 85.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that motorists should be patient on the roads and avoid overtaking when it is not safe to do so.
Motorists should also prioritise the servicing of vehicles to ensure they are fit and secure to carry passengers or goods on the roads.
Drivers should not speed in situations that are not safe to do so.
Above all, drivers should adhere to all road rules and regulations in order to curb the continuous loss of lives through road traffic accidents.
More: Pindula News