15 People Die In Road Traffic Accidents During August Holidays

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has said a total of 15 people died while 85 were injured in road traffic accidents during the just-ended Heroes and Defence Forces holidays.

According to statistics released by ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the total number of fatal road and traffic accidents recorded during the August holidays in 2023 was 132, down from 163 recorded during the same period in 2022.

However, the number of fatalities recorded during the 2023 Heroes and Defence Forces holidays rose threefold compared with the previous year, that is, from 04 to 12.

