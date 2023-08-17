Warriors Defender Alec Mudimu Joins Tunisian Club

Olympique Beja announced Mudimu’s arrival through posts on their social media handles. The club said:

We welcome our new player, the international player for the Zimbabwe national team Alec Mudimu. Born in 1995 and coming from the Welsh team Flint Town, he plays as a central defender. The duration of Mudimu’s contract with the Olympique Beja is two seasons.

Olympique Beja will play Libyan side Abu Salim at home on Sunday but the match might come too soon for Mudimu.

Beja finished seventh in the Tunisian topflight Championship league last term, 20 points behind winners Etoile Sahel.

The nomadic Mudimu has played for several clubs and in several countries including England, Georgia, Turkey, Moldova and Wales.

Mudimu has played for Stalybridge Celtic, Radcliffe Borough (loan), Northwich Victoria, Stockport Town, Cefn Druids, Sheriff Tiraspol, Ankaraspor, Torpedo Kutaisi, Altrincham, Saburtalo Tbilisi, Caernarfon Town, and Flint Town United.

He has played for Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

