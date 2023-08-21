Mai Chisamba Awarded Order Of The Star Of Zimbabwe, Silver

4 minutes ago

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday, 21 August 2023, awarded television personality Rebecca Chisamba the honour of the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe, Silver for her service to the public in tackling societal vices and ills, reported the Chronicle.

The television talk show host famously known as Mai Chisamba received the award at State House in Harare on Monday morning.

Mai Chisamba (70), who this year celebrated 36 years in broadcasting, rose to fame through her ZBC TV programme “Mai Chisamba Show”.

