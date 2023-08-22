Dynamos Reassign Chihoro, Murape

3 minutes ago

Dynamos has reportedly reassigned team manager Richard Chihoro and second assistant coach Murape Murape after the duo had gone through a disciplinary hearing on Monday morning.

H-Metro reported that the disciplinary hearing was held behind closed doors and the outcome had not yet been confirmed.

The report says Chihoro is set to be working as the liaison manager who will be in charge of all the club’s teams (senior team, ladies’ team, and all junior teams).

