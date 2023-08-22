Dynamos Reassign Chihoro, Murape

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Dynamos Reassign Chihoro, Murape3 minutes ago
Dynamos has reportedly reassigned team manager Richard Chihoro and second assistant coach Murape Murape after the duo had gone through a disciplinary hearing on Monday morning.
H-Metro reported that the disciplinary hearing was held behind closed doors and the outcome had not yet been confirmed.
The report says Chihoro is set to be working as the liaison manager who will be in charge of all the club’s teams (senior team, ladies’ team, and all junior teams).
Chihoro first served Dynamos as team manager back in 2011 before being reassigned in 2018 for a few months before bouncing back as the team manager again.
Murape has lost his post as the second assistant coach and is set to be the chief scout of the club’s junior team. A source was quoted as saying:
The club’s executives have shunned away from the media after reports that there is mistrust between themselves but I can confirm the disciplinary hearing took place and the duo has been re-assigned.
Members have claimed that commenting on the club’s issues on a club position has been turned to victimise certain individuals.
However, the decision has already been made and the club is moving forward as they seek to focus on closing the gap between them and log leaders Highlanders.
DeMbare recently sacked head coach Herbert Maruwa and appointed the first assistant Genesis Mangombe as interim coach.
Mangombe has since won the two matches he has presided over; a 1-0 win over Simba Bhora in the Chibuku Super Cup, and the 2-0 win over Sheasham in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.
More: Pindula News