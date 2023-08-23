Harare Man (68) Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing At A Polling Station

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Harare Man (68) Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing At A Polling Station6 minutes ago
An elderly man collapsed in a voting queue at Warren Park High School polling station before being rushed to the hospital.
Earlier reports had claimed that the man, a resident of Warren Park in Harare, died upon arriving at a local hospital.
However, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) refuted the claims that the man had died, saying he is alive and receiving treatment at a local hospital. Police said:
The ZRP dispels information circulating on social media and quoted by some media outlets that a 68-year-old man died this afternoon at a polling station at Warren Park High School, Harare.
The correct position is that the man collapsed and was taken to a local medical facility where he is receiving treatment.
Police said they will provide more details about the incident on Thursday.
Meanwhile, several polling stations in Harare opened just before the official closing time, while some of the centres which opened late did so well after 7 PM.
In the run-up to the polls, the Zimbabwe Electoral Authority (ZEC) announced that polling stations will be open from 7 AM to 7 PM.
However, on Wednesday morning, ZEC said that voting hours will be extended at some polling stations due to delays in the opening of polls.
More: Pindula News