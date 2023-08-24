Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwean Midfielder, Trey Nyoni, Joins Liverpool

4 minutes ago
Thu, 24 Aug 2023 15:38:25 GMT
Liverpool have completed the signing of Trey Nyoni, a UK-born teenager with Zimbabwean roots.

The 16-year-old joins the Reds after spending a decade at Leicester City’s academy.

Nyoni left Leicester City last month.

Soccer24 reported that the youngster played for the Foxes in the U18 Premier League last season and also played for the under-21 side against Porto in the Premier League International Cup in December, while he was still 15.

Nyoni was born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents. He has represented England at U15 but is still eligible to switch this allegiance to Zimbabwe.

At Liverpool, Nyoni will link up with another player of Zimbabwean descent, Isaac Mabaya.

Tags

Trey Nyoni

