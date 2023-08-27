Bodies Of Illegal Miners Retrieved From Mine Shaft

Bodies Of Illegal Miners Retrieved From Mine Shaft4 minutes ago
Two bodies of illegal miners who were buried underground after their mine shaft caved in for over a week were retrieved on Friday.
Rescue teams had spent over a week searching for the bodies without success.
Last week, Chief Mutasa, traditional healers and villagers conducted rituals at the mine site in Mutare River in Penhalonga seeking spiritual guidance for rescue teams to no avail.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Manicaland Province Nobert Muzondo confirmed the latest development to The Standard on Saturday. He said:
It’s true that the two bodies have been found in a decomposed state.
Penhalonga Youth Development Trust director Clinton Masanga, who was on the ground, said “Something must be done to stop these deaths”.
Centre for Research and Development director James Mupfumi, said:
There is a need for investigation into beneficial shareholding of exclusive prospecting orders and special grants.
The mine is reportedly owned by Simba Dumbura, who is believed to be politically connected.
