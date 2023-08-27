Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

2023 Elections Results Update

Click to see results
HomeMining

Bodies Of Illegal Miners Retrieved From Mine Shaft

4 minutes ago
Sun, 27 Aug 2023 14:41:49 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Bodies Of Illegal Miners Retrieved From Mine Shaft

Two bodies of illegal miners who were buried underground after their mine shaft caved in for over a week were retrieved on Friday.

Rescue teams had spent over a week searching for the bodies without success.

Last week, Chief Mutasa, traditional healers and villagers conducted rituals at the mine site in Mutare River in Penhalonga seeking spiritual guidance for rescue teams to no avail.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Manicaland Province Nobert Muzondo confirmed the latest development to The Standard on Saturday. He said:

It’s true that the two bodies have been found in a decomposed state.

Penhalonga Youth Development Trust director Clinton Masanga, who was on the ground, said “Something must be done to stop these deaths”.

Centre for Research and Development director James Mupfumi, said:

There is a need for investigation into beneficial shareholding of exclusive prospecting orders and special grants.

The mine is reportedly owned by Simba Dumbura, who is believed to be politically connected.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Illegal minersMinersMutare RiverPenhalonga

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback