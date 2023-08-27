ZANU PF Big Spenders Lose To CCC Candidates

The gold dealer garnered 12 038 votes against the winner Kufahakutizwi who polled 15 934 votes.

That was despite the fact that the former Mabvuku councillor spent a lot of money rehabilitating roads in the constituency and also brought the former American boxer, Floyd Mayweather to entertain residents.

Ncube lost the battle for Cowdray Park in Bulawayo to CCC’s Pashor Raphael Sibanda (28).

Ncube also reportedly spent a lot of money on development projects in the constituency.

In other parts of the country, some ZANU PF candidates drilled boreholes and dished out freebies, such as fried chicken and chips, mineral water, and soft drinks, for votes.

Stephen Chan, a professor of world politics at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies, said:

They will take the “chicken and chips”, but not necessarily vote for the big spender. In Ncube’s case, everyone knows he was the minister of Finance, who presided over the economic erosion that has so severely damaged their lives.

Southern Africa Programme Head for the Institute for Security Studies southern Africa programme head, Piers Pigou, said:

In many respects, in areas where this has happened, it reflects one level of sophistication from the local electorate in the context of their needs that they will be prepared to accept whatever gifts or trinkets are on offer but not shift their political needs.

Witwatersrand University-based political analyst Romeo Chasara said:

Urban voters tend to vote for the main opposition political party with little regard for its representatives, especially at local and constituency levels. Throughout the campaign period, supporters were encouraged to attend ZANU PF rallies and accept all that was being offered including regalia but to punish it in the ballot box.

ZANU PF reportedly a huge budget for the 2023 elections, with one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s allies Uebert Angel telling undercover Al Jazeera journalists in “Gold Mafia” that the ruling party had US$240 million for the polls.

