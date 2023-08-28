13-year-old Girl Goes Missing

12 minutes ago

A Bulawayo family is appealing for help to find their 13-year-old daughter who has been missing for the past five days.

Thabisile Pearl Nyathi of Makokoba suburb was last seen last Tuesday morning around 5 AM.

Her mother who could only be identified as MaNyathi told the Chronicle that Thabisile is doing grade 7 at Lobengula Primary School.

