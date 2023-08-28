13-year-old Girl Goes Missing

13-year-old Girl Goes Missing12 minutes ago
A Bulawayo family is appealing for help to find their 13-year-old daughter who has been missing for the past five days.
Thabisile Pearl Nyathi of Makokoba suburb was last seen last Tuesday morning around 5 AM.
Her mother who could only be identified as MaNyathi told the Chronicle that Thabisile is doing grade 7 at Lobengula Primary School.
She said her daughter has never been a troublesome child, so she is shocked by her disappearance. She said:
She must have left in the early hours of Tuesday morning as l heard movement in the house and thought she was going to the toilet.
I was shocked to later realise she was not at home and because of that l can not say what she was wearing when she left.
MaNyathi pleaded with anyone who might have seen Thabisile to contact her so they can find her.
The family can be contacted at: +263 77408540 or, +263 712978590
