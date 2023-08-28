Namibia President Hage Geingob Congratulates Mnangagwa On "Peaceful" Elections

On Sunday, the Namibian leader, Geingob described the 23 and 24 August Harmonised Elections as “peaceful”. In a statement, Geingob’s spokesperson, Alfredo Hengari said:

On behalf of the people and government of the Republic of Namibia, President Hage G. Geingob extended (on Sunday) 27 August 2023 warm congratulations to the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Comrade Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

President Geingob also extended through President Mnangagwa fraternal felicitations to ZANU PF, the sister party of SWAPO (the South West Africa People’s Organisation), on the victory in the peaceful harmonised elections held on August 23.

President Geingob further said that the re-election of His Excellency Comrade Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa was indeed a testimony of the trust and confidence in which the people of Zimbabwe continue to repose in President Mnangagwa and ZANU PF.

President Geingob wished President Mnangagwa good strength and wisdom in carrying out his renewed mandate and looked forward to working closely with President Mnangagwa to further deepen and strengthen our bilateral cooperation as well as advancing the shared regional development agenda.