South Africa Congratulates Zimbabwe For Successfully Holding Elections

South Africa is conscious that these elections took place under a difficult economic environment due to the burdening sanctions that the people of Zimbabwe continue to unjustly endure.

Furthermore, South Africa has taken note of the preliminary pronouncements by the invited International Observers Missions including the African Union (AU) and the South African Development Community (SEOM) Observer Missions.

South Africa calls on all the parties in Zimbabwe to work in unison in sustaining peace and work towards development and shared prosperity in the country.

The President Of Namibia, Hage Geingob, and the President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, have both congratulated President Emmerson Mnangagwa after he was declared the winner in the 23 August elections.

