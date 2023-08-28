Zimbabwe Tells SADC Election Observers To Correct Adverse Report

6 minutes ago

The Zimbabwean government has asked the SADC Election Observer Mission (SEOM), to alter its preliminary report by removing parts that criticised the manner in which the 23 and 24 August Harmonised Elections were conducted, reported NewsDay.

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Amon Murwira, told ambassadors from the SADC region that SEOM should operate within the confines of the Constitutions and laws of member States.

This comes after the SEOM condemned ZEC’s delimitation report and the disqualification of Saviour Kasukuwere from the presidential race.

Feedback