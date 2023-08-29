CCC Activist Abducted, Tortured And Dumped

Amnesty International strongly condemns the enforced disappearance and torture of Nelson Mukwenha, allegedly at the hands of Zimbabwe’s security forces.

Authorities must conduct a prompt, thorough, impartial, independent, effective, and transparent investigation into Mukwenha’s disappearance and torture.

The findings of any investigation must be made public and those suspected to be responsible must be brought to justice in fair trials.

Everyone, regardless of their political outlook, should be able to freely express themselves and participate in peaceful activism without the fear of abduction or harm.

The Zimbabwean authorities must respect, protect, promote and fulfill the right of everyone to physical security and safety.

The Zimbabwean authorities must ensure that enforced disappearances and abductions are treated as extremely serious crimes, and ensure justice and accountability.