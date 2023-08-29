Police Issue Stern Warning Against Unlawful Gatherings

The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns the public against engaging in any form of unlawful gathering in any part of the country.

The police has taken note of offensive messages circulating on social media platforms openly agitating for violence and illegal gatherings, especially in Harare and Bulawayo.

The public is accordingly advised to ignore these messages. Some of the messages are being circulated by elements who are not resident in the country and taking this advantage.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is on full alert and will deal decisively with unruly elements bent on disturbing the current peaceful environment obtaining in the country.

The public should be careful against being used as a conduit to loot shops and destroy property through unlawful gatherings.

The Police strongly warns politicians who are sending false information locally and internationally about the security situation in the country that they risk being arrested.

Zimbabweans are implored to report to the police anyone circulating false messages to the public for swift action to be taken.